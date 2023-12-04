Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

On Monday, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya reached the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar for quite some time now and they are often seen visiting temples together. Photos of them from the Mahakaleshwar temple have now been shared by news agency ANI. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor misses Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Mahakaleshwar temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the temple visit, Janhvi opted for a pink saree, while Shikhar wore a white kurta outfit. As per ANI, Janhvi participated in the bhasma aarti, which takes place early morning. She also took part in special rituals. Shikhar was with her during the pooja. Temple priests blessed Janhvi and gave her a photo of Baba Mahakal. Janhvi has not yet shared any visuals from her trip to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on social media.

Janhvi's rumoured relationship

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Neither they have confirmed their relationship, nor denied it. The two are often spotted out and about together in paparazzi photos and videos.

Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar is not as new as many might think. Reportedly, Shikhar was in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago. However, it is believed that the two parted ways due to unknown reasons. It was filmmaker Karan Johar who almost confirmed Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's past relationship during an episode of Koffee With Karan last year. Janhvi had appeared with Sara Ali Khan who has reportedly dated Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya. While Janhvi and Shikhar found their way back to each other, Sara and Veer are no longer together as per reports.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shikhar is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur by profession.

Janhvi is all set for her Telugu debut with Devara. Talking about beginning the film shoot, she recently told Galatta Plus, "I have shot for three days for the film. It was so comfortable. They were so loving. It’s everything I have been dying to do for such a long time. When I went on set and they gave me the brief and when I just had fun in front of the camera, it was just the most liberating thing. They welcomed me with open arms, even the people over there. It felt like homecoming.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.