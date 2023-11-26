Janhvi Kapoor misses Orhan Awatramani; he reveals the first thing he will do after exiting Bigg Boss 17 house

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her friend Orhan Awatramani danced to the song Pinga from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Orhan also known as Orry, posted the clip. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Orry says ‘isn’t World Cup next year' as Abhishek Kumar asks him who won) Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani at an event.

Janhvi, Orhan dance to Pinga

In the brief video, the duo laughed and did the hook step of the Pinga song. In the clip, Janhvi wore a white and yellow ethnic outfit while Orhan was seen in casuals as they danced together. He posted the video with the caption, "#MastiAllTheTime (Face with hand over mouth, rolling on the floor laughing and zany face emojis)."

Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The original song featured Deepika and Priyanka.

Janhvi reacts to Orhan's video

Reacting to the video, Janhvi wrote, "Forgotten me for Big Boss." Orhan replied, "@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house !!!!!" In another comment, Janhvi said, "Missing you." Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented, "Khilona Bana Khalnayak." It is the title of a 1995 movie.

A person wrote, "Finally someone who is literally not good at anything apart from releasing digestive enzymes....... coz he is a liver." Orhan replied, "Finally." A fan said, "Janhvi is such a Bollywood fan girl. I love her." A comment read, "They are so cute."

Orhan and Bigg Boss

Recently, Orhan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Inside the house, Rinku Dhawan asked Orhan what he does for a living and he replied he's 'chilling, breathing, vibing and surviving' in life. Abhishek Kumar then asked him who won the World Cup. Orhan said, “World Cup next year hai na (Isn't it next year)?”

About Janhvi and Shikhar

Janhvi and Shikhar are rumoured to be dating for some time now. The duo attended a Diwali bash hosted by filmmaker and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra recently. The couple arrived on their own at the party but left together. Janhvi and Shikhar were seen in a conversation as he drove her back home. Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship.

Janhvi's upcoming films

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram recently and announced the new release date. They wrote, “Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024.”

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi will also be seen in Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

