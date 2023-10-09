News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor joins rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at airport as they jet off for holiday. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor joins rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at airport as they jet off for holiday. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 09, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya reached airport solo as they left for a vacation together. They are yet to confirm their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen together at the Mumbai airport. However, the two did not appear together in front of the paparazzi. When Shikhar reached the airport first, he waited for Janhvi Kapoor who arrived alone with her security at the airport terminal.Also read:Janhvi Kapoor visits Arjun Kapoor's home with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)(viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor at airport

In a paparazzi video, Janhvi looked as fresh as ever in her off-duty look. Sporting a no-make-up look, she wore comfy co-ords in salmon pink shade. Upon seeing the photographers, she briefly smiled for them and even waved them bye before heading inside the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya on vacation

As she entered, she was seen getting into a buggy ride where Shikhar was already seated. He was waiting for Janhvi. The two left together for their fight. Janhvi's staff was seen holding her most trusted pillow that she carries everywhere. It's not known where the rumoured couple is heading.

Reacting to the video, someone on the internet wrote in the comment section, “Time for another lavish wedding... Bollywood wedding industry is hit now.” “That pillow goes for a vacation more than me,” added another. One more said, “She look da*n pretty.”

Janhvi Kapoor's relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are believed to be dating for quite some time now. While they are yet to confirm their relationship, the two are often spotted together in paparazzi photos and videos. Previously, they were seen together at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan.

In a viral clip, Janhvi Kapoor was seen dancing her heart out on the streets of Mumbai alongside Shikhar. While Shikhar showed some dance moves, Janhvi was seemingly following them as they made the most of the festive season. She had also attended Mukesh Ambani's Ganpati celebration alongside several other celebrities.

Shikhar is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur. Reportedly, Shikhar was in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago, however, they had parted ways. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, filmmaker Karan Johar had almost confirmed their past relationship on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7 last year.

 

