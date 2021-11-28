Janhvi Kapoor shows verbal fighting skills in hilarious video, Arjun Kapoor thinks she ‘needs help’. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a funny video of her imitating Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Mishra along with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn. The actor was actually sticking to an trend of re-enacting the viral ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ portion from the fifth season of the show. Janhvi was trying to have an upper hand in a mock verbal argument.

"Do you guys think I need help? Cinematography and edit: @mikedesir," Janhvi captioned the video on Instagram. It shows Janhvi in a blue top and white shorts and getting all warmed up to fight with the make-up artist Riviera, who is in a white tee and beige pants, over a petty issue. All in good humour. They re-enacted the infamous verbal spat, which Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani had on Bigg Boss 5.

Janhvi kicks a football which hits Riviera, prompting the latter to ask her, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” Janhvi (who seems to be playing Pooja) replies innocently that she kicked it by mistake. However, Riviera refuses to accept her explanation and ignites Janhv's anger. As she asks her to pick up the football, Janhvi repeats in three different styles, “You do not tell me what to do?”

The mock argument reaches an all new high as Riviera asks Janhvi if she is going to hit her. Janhvi replies with swag, “You want it? But you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back.”

Janhvi's friends and fans were very impressed with her acting skills. Her brother Arjun Kapoor replied to her caption with a “YES” while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “I’m praying for you.” Actor Sunny Kaushal loved the video and commented, “Love the shot taking.” Hair artist Hiral Bhatia also wrote, “Hahahaha epic. @rivieralynn hidden talent aur didi @janhvikapoor aap toh star ho (sister, you are a star).”

A fan asked in the comments section, “Oh bhai kya hogya enko (oh brother, what has happened to her).”Another wrote for Janhvi, “Hahahahah I love your acting cute you.”

Janhvi has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Mili. It is produced by her father Boney Kapoor - it is their first film together. She also has Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

