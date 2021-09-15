Janhvi Kapoor snuggles rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan in sweet birthday post: 'World's best human'

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a picture with Askhat Rajan to wish him on his birthday. The actor, who was rumoured to be dating him for a while, shared a picture in which she snuggles him and rests her head on his shoulder as they pose for the camera.

While Akshat wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt and matching jeans, Janhvi dressed in an off-shoulder outfit. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday to the world's best human I love you.”

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor too shared pictures of her and Akshat goofing around to wish him. In the pictures, seemingly taken at a photo booth, the duo made faces as they posed for the camera. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Happy bday to the best.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wish Akshat Rajan.

Although they might not be dating anymore, Janhvi and Akshat share a rock solid friendship. Last year, the duo took a trip to Lonavala. At the time, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the trip. The duo enjoyed Punjabi food at a dhaba, posed for selfies and even enjoyed outdoor activities like bungee jumping at a mall.

Janhvi has been busy with her projects this year. While she was seen in Roohi, which released in March, she was also busy filming for Aanand L Rai backed Good Luck Jerry. Written by Pankaj Matta, Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta. It also also features Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

The film was shot in Punjab. After it was wrapped, Janhvi penned a lengthy note, expressing her gratitude towards the team. “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything,” she wrote.

Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. However, the film has come to a standstill after Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production announced that the film will undergo cast change. Janvhi also has Takht in the making.