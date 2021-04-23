Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor stuns on magazine cover dressed in bridal attire, has a message for fans
Janhvi Kapoor stuns on magazine cover dressed in bridal attire, has a message for fans

Janhvi Kapoor shared her new pictures, dressed in a bridal attire, as she graced a magazine cover. She also said that it is important to be sensitive to the troubles the country is facing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:32 PM IST
On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor returned from her Maldives holiday.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared her pictures dressed in a bridal attire posing for a magazine. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of photos. She also had a message for her fans.

She wrote, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

She regularly updates her fans about her life through Instagram. Janhvi returned from her trip to the Maldives on Thursday along with her trainer Namrata Purohit. She has been in and out of the country in the last few weeks. Janhvi jetted off to the US after shooting for her film, Good Luck Jerry. At first, she was in Los Angeles and then flew to New York. After returning to Mumbai, she again went to the Maldives with her friends.

While in the Maldives, she took part in a joint exercise session with Sara Ali Khan who was also in the island nation with her mother Amrita Singh.

Recently she also joined the viral Up challenge bandwagon and shared a video on Instagram. She grooved to the Cardi B song and captioned it, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now." She was dressed in a white top and blue denim and was seen matching steps with her friend. The duo was dancing by a swimming pool.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari goes trekking in Uttarakhand: 'Breathing it all in... till you and nature become one'. See pics

Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Roohi became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

