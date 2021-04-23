IND USA
Kirti Kulhari was last seen in The Girl On The Train.
Kirti Kulhari goes trekking in Uttarakhand: 'Breathing it all in... till you and nature become one'. See pics

  • Kirti Kulhari, who recently announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal, is away in Uttarakhand hills. She shared pictures from her recent trek.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Actor Kirti Kulhari is away in the mountains of Uttarakhand. On Friday, she shared pictures from her trek.

Sharing them, she wrote: "Breathing it all in...Till you and Nature become ONE... #ghadwal #uttarakhand #trekking #metime." The pictures show her sitting on a rock and enjoying the tree cover on the mountains. She is in sports casual - yellow jacket paired with leggings and sneakers. She is also wearing a cap and has sunglasses on.

Many Instagram users wrote in the comments box. One said: "Comeback to kashmir and see us soon." Another said: "Nature is healing." Yet another commented: "Real heaven." Many others wrote "beautiful", "majestic" and "amazing" in the comments section.

Earlier this month, the actor took to Instagram to announce her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal. She wrote: "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

"And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always.. ,)."

Kirti was recently seen in The Girl On The Train, which also starred Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film released on Netflix.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti had said how OTT has changed the face of Indian entertainment. “OTT has changed the face of entertainment in India. Nobody saw it coming. OTT is not just at par with Bollywood but actually marched ahead especially in the corona times. It has got a major push because of the whole situation. People, everyone from top to bottom are reconsidering their choices, their whole career plans. OTT is going to be a big part of their plans, everyone’s plans in the times to come,” she had said.

