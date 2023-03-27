Janhvi Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan for comically small sunglasses; actor has a hilarious comeback

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share a cute equation on social media, where the actors can be seen leaving funny comments on each other's posts. In the latest post of Varun, Janhvi made sure that she left a goofy comment, and then Varun also reacted to it in his own style. Varun will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in their upcoming film Bawaal. (Also read: Varun Dhawan posts hilarious video to wish Janhvi Kapoor on birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares happy childhood pics)

Janhvi Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan in his latest Instagram post.

Varun took to Instagram to flaunt his biceps while taking a dip in the swimming pool. The Bhediya actor captioned the post: "Summertime." Soon, Janhvi reacted to the post and wrote in the comments to tease Varun, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u." She was reacting to the red goggles that Varun sported in the picture. Varun also replied back to Janhvi's comment and said, "@janhvikapoor stole them from a child."

Varun Dhawan, had previously shared a hilarious video to wish the actor on her 26th birthday earlier this month. The video showed Janhvi travelling in a car and telling the driver, "Please make it fast, getting late for the airport." Varun was seen screaming and running behind her car and even tried to get hold of it before falling down, while Janhvi remained coolly unaware of him.

A few months ago, both Varun and Janhvi had announced on Instagram that they had wrapped up their shoot for Bawaal in Amsterdam and headed for Poland. Sharing a picture wearing similar outfits, they wrote in the caption, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala."

Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She currently has two films lined up for release this year: Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi. Varun recently marked his presence in the teaser of Prime Video's upcoming series Call Me Bae where he was seen with Ananya Panday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is a social drama. The film which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on April 7, was recently pushed back to October 6, 2023.

