Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Mili shoot with father Boney Kapoor, says ‘I hope we make you proud ’. See behind the scenes pics

Janhvi Kapoor has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from her film, Mili. She wrapped up shooting of the film which is her first project with father Boney Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor on sets of Mili. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 08:20 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of her film Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. The actor has shared several memorable pictures from the film's shoot on Instagram along with a note. 

The first picture shows a clapperboard with ‘Mili’ written on it and Janhvi giving a take behind it. The second picture shows Boney Kapoor and Janhvi in the middle of a conversation. The other pictures show glimpses of Janhvi's character of a waiter at a fast food joint in various moods. One picture is of her filming a scene with co-star Manoj Pahwa.

Opening about working with her father for the first time, Janhvi wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

Addressing the director Mathukutty Xavier and others, she added, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. thank you for this journey.”

Mili is a survival thriller and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal as well, who reportedly play her onscreen father and boyfriend, respectively. It is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film, Helen.

