Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh shoot, says 'it’s story coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life'

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ulajh. She shared a long post about her experience of working on the film, the title of which was not shared in the post, along with a few pictures from the sets. She said the story of the film “coincidently intertwined with things happening” in her life. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Jr NTR's Devara felt like ‘homecoming’: They welcomed me with open arms Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from sets of Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor says the film's story has a corelation with her life

Sharing the behind-the-scene pictures, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “It’s a wrap (heart emoji) still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you’re going.”

Janhvi's message for Ulajh director and others

Penning a note for Ulajh director Sudhanshu Saria, she added, “@iamsuds you have made me believe in myself in a way that I didn’t even know I needed. You made me feel heard, and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of. To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring.”

She further added for other team members, “@shredevdube I am so grateful that I was baring my soul to a lense that was being held by you, I felt protected, inspired and sooo much love. You made each moment feel intimate and bigger than any of us at the same time. Everything about this journey has been so healing, and that’s only because of our amazing team!!! I hope you guys feel as passionately as we did, about what we’ve tried so hard to create @jungleepictures @uzmakhaniman @ishwerthakur7 @rivieralynn @hrishidoeshair @roshan.matthew @gulshandevaiah78.”

The story of Ulajh has not been revealed. It is among Janhvi's lineup of films. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Devara with Jr NTR in her kitty. She was recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

