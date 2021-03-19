Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janvhi Kapoor's sister Khushi drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'
bollywood

Janvhi Kapoor's sister Khushi drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'

Khushi Kapoor shared another lot of pictures from the US and wowed her fans. Like her older sister Janhvi, she, too, is set for a Bollywood debut.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram public in December last year.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but boasts of a solid fan following on Instagram. On Thursday, she dropped few new pictures and left her fans impressed.

Sharing them, she only added hearts as her caption. The pictures show her in casual clothes --a dull, cream-coloured high waist jeans and a cream and white full sleeve blouse. Many of Khushi's pictures have the sun lighting up her face and these are no different. Her fans were delighted; one said "glowing", while others said "so prettyy" and "beautiful."

Khushi celebrated her sister Janhvi's birthday earlier this month and then left for the US. On arrival, she was greeted by her friend, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap. Excited, Aaliyah joked that "my wife is here."

Like so many members of her extended family, Khushi is also set to make her Bollywood debut. Her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had confirmed to a leading daily that Khushi would make her acting debut soon and with someone he trusted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hansal Mehta doesn't want 'unfair comparisons' between Big Bull and Scam 1992

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a 'lost hero of cinema', Sai Paranjpye

Ananya Panday says sister Rysa once 'leaked' her phone number on the internet

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar review: Parineeti, Arjun reunite in 2-hour snooze-fest

Her sister Janhvi had said in an interview with Vogue India that their mother Sridevi was more relaxed about the idea of Khushi getting into films, not she. Janhvi had said: "She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense."

Meanwhile, her sister feels that her kid sister is far better than her when it comes to Instagram. Sharing a picture of Khushi as her Instagram Story some time last year, Janhvi had said: "Now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta". The picture was a collage showing Khushi lying on a patch of grass and posing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor pics bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored; Janhvi wants to hire her as personal photographer

UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor's stunning new pics make Suhana Khan go 'OMG', Khushi Kapoor calls them 'insane. See here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:15 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP