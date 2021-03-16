Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored; Janhvi wants to hire her as personal photographer
- Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
Janhvi Kapoor is so impressed with Khushi's new pictures, she wants to immediately hire her sister as her personal photographer. Khushi on Tuesday shared new sun-kissed pictures of herself.
She took to Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy girl." Khushi is currently in Los Angeles, where she recently chilled with her friend, Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah took to the comments section and called Khushi a 'beauty'. Shanaya Kapoor called her 'stunning' and wrote, "LA is suiting you."
Khushi's sister, Janhvi, commented, "Are you excited to click pix of me like this?" In the pictures, Khushi posed against a plain background, with the magic hour sunlight falling on her face.
Earlier in the day, she'd complimented Shanaya on her new Instagram post, calling her pictures 'insane'. Khushi is the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. She intends to become an actor, like many members of her family.
“I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," Boney told a leading daily in a recent interview. He'd added, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."
Khushi is pursuing an acting course at the New York Film Academy. She recently flew back to the US, where she met up with Aaliyah and featured on her vlog.
