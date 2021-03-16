Shanaya Kapoor's stunning new pics make Suhana Khan go 'OMG', Khushi Kapoor calls them 'insane. See here
- Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post has drawn reactions from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan and others. Check it out here.
Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post is drawing hoots and hollers from her friends and followers. Shanaya, on Tuesday, shared pictures from a new photoshoot, in which she wore a black bodysuit with black pants.
She captioned the post, "Friend: your crush is coming act casual. Me: ..." The pictures showed her striking not-so-casual poses on a couch. Her friends were super-impressed.
Orhan Awatramani dropped a fire emoji in the comments section. Suhana Khan wrote, "Omgggg." Anjini Dhawan commented, "What are you," and added a fire emoji. Khushi Kapoor wrote, "INSANE."
Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is expected to make her acting debut soon. She took her first steps in the film industry as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Recently, Shanaya also made an appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which featured Maheep alongside Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. The first episode gave a glimpse of her debut at le Bal des Débutantes
Also read: Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep. Watch video
In a 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay said she is completely ready to begin working on a project, once the right one comes her way. “Nothing is finalised yet. If the right project happens tomorrow, Shanaya is ready for it,” he told the tabloid when asked if Karan Johar will launch Shanaya.
