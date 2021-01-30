Janhvi Kapoor cheers as cousin Shanaya Kapoor makes her Instagram account public

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was all praise for her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor as the latter went public on Instagram. She also commented how Khushi Kapoor was better than her at using Instagram.

Taking to Instagram Stories and posting a picture of Shanaya, Janhvi wrote: "And see shanayakapoor02, killing it at life." The picture showed a glamorous picture of Shanaya. Sharing a picture collage of her sister Khushi, Janhvi wrote "now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta". The collage showed Khushi lying on a patch of grass and posing.

As Shanaya went public, a host of family members including producer Rhea Kapoor, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, cousin Khushi, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan, congratulated her.

Janhvi shared these pictures of Khushi and Shanaya.





Janhvi, meanwhile, has been shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. However, the shoot of her film had to be cancelled twice as farmers stormed the shoot location, demanding Janhvi's support for their cause in the context of the farm laws.

Shanaya, who is often seen with her close childhood friends - Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday - worked as an assistant director on Janhvi's last film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Janhvi, who was to work in a mega multi-starrer Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She also had Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

