Did Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again? Fans are confused

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan left their fans confused on Friday, afte multiple reports said that they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram, only to follow each other back hours later.

Janhvi and Kartik, who are slated to appear together in Dostana 2, are rumoured to be dating. Speculation about their relationship increased when they went on a New Year's trip to Goa.

On Friday, Pinkvilla and The Times of India reported that the actors had unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding screengrabs as proof. Janhvi and Kartik's fans refused to believe it. "Whoever is spreading rumours about #KartikAaryan n #JanhviKapoor unfollowing each other on Instagram, please go n check facts. God knows who has so much hatred for these two," one fan tweeted.

Screengrabs of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryans Instagram following list.





Soon afterwards, however, the actors reportedly followed each other back again. The Pinkvilla report said that both their follower counts had increased by one. Plesse check. "@TheAaryanKartik's following list has #JanhviKapoor’s name and #KartikAaryan’s followers list too has Janhvi’s name," one fan tweeted later.

Before their Goa vacation, the two had attended designer Manish Malhotra's New Year bash together. They had also been exchanging pleasantries on social media. “What can be more contagious than a smile?” Kartik captioned a picture on social media, to which Janhvi replied, “Corona.” They were spotted leaving for Goa at the Mumbai airport a few days ago.

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018’s Dhadak. She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Other than Dostana 2, the actor will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.





