Did Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again? Fans are confused
- Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan left their fans confused on Friday, afte multiple reports said that they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram, only to follow each other back hours later.
Janhvi and Kartik, who are slated to appear together in Dostana 2, are rumoured to be dating. Speculation about their relationship increased when they went on a New Year's trip to Goa.
On Friday, Pinkvilla and The Times of India reported that the actors had unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding screengrabs as proof. Janhvi and Kartik's fans refused to believe it. "Whoever is spreading rumours about #KartikAaryan n #JanhviKapoor unfollowing each other on Instagram, please go n check facts. God knows who has so much hatred for these two," one fan tweeted.
Soon afterwards, however, the actors reportedly followed each other back again. The Pinkvilla report said that both their follower counts had increased by one. Plesse check. "@TheAaryanKartik's following list has #JanhviKapoor’s name and #KartikAaryan’s followers list too has Janhvi’s name," one fan tweeted later.
Before their Goa vacation, the two had attended designer Manish Malhotra's New Year bash together. They had also been exchanging pleasantries on social media. “What can be more contagious than a smile?” Kartik captioned a picture on social media, to which Janhvi replied, “Corona.” They were spotted leaving for Goa at the Mumbai airport a few days ago.
Janhvi made her film debut in 2018’s Dhadak. She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Other than Dostana 2, the actor will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.
Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84
Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say
Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts
Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it
SriRaj Singh: I will soon shoot a film in Prayagraj
Sachin Verma: The concept of side-actor is fading away
Aaliyah Kashyap's pic gets the best comment from Khushi: 'Shaadi me please'
