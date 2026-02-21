Javed Akhtar condemns Taliban's new law allowing domestic violence, jailing women: ‘Being done in the name of religion’
New reports stated that the Taliban has formalised domestic violence as permissible so long as it does not result in "broken bones".
The Population Foundation of India (PFI) on Thursday termed as "shocking and dangerous" reports that the Taliban has formalised domestic violence as permissible so long as it does not result in "broken bones", saying such a move amounts to legalisation of abuse. Now, award-winning lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has reacted to the new laws and strongly reacted to them through his new statement on X. (Also read: ‘Absolutely despicable’: Swara Bhasker condemns Taliban’s new law allowing domestic violence, jailing women)
What Javed said
In his new X post on February 21, Javed said, “Talibans have legalised wife beating but without any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parent place with out the husband’s permission , she will be jailed for three months . I beseech the Mufties and mullas of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion.”
About the laws
The lyricist's comments after news emerged that the Taliban had formalised a sweeping 90-page criminal code, signed by its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to a report by The Independent, under the Taliban’s new penal code, domestic violence by a husband is largely permitted under certain conditions. A husband may beat his wife, but punishment only applies if the assault is done with a stick and causes severe injury, with the burden of proof falling on the woman.
Even then, the maximum penalty for the husband is 15 days’ imprisonment. Additionally, a woman who leaves her husband’s home without permission can face up to three months in jail, and relatives who shelter her may also be considered to have committed an offence, severely restricting women’s autonomy and legal protection.
Meanwhile, a woman could reportedly face up to three months in jail if she leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return upon his request. The code further states that relatives who shelter her in such situations may also be considered to have committed a crime.
