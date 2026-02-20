‘Absolutely despicable’: Swara Bhasker condemns Taliban’s new law allowing domestic violence, jailing women

Reacting to the reports on Friday, she wrote, “Unf**king-believable!!!!! Honestly among the worst specimens of the human race, relentlessly cruel and brutal, absolute monsters the Taliban. An insult to humanity and to the religion they claim to represent. Absolutely despicable.”

Actor Swara Bhasker has strongly condemned the Taliban’s newly introduced penal code in Afghanistan, calling it inhumane and deeply regressive. Sharing media reports about the development on her Instagram Stories, Swara expressed outrage over the provisions of the new law, which allows

What does the new Taliban law say about domestic violence? Her comments came as news emerged that the Taliban had formalised a sweeping 90-page criminal code, signed by its supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. According to a report by The Independent, under the Taliban’s new penal code, domestic violence by a husband is largely permitted under certain conditions. A husband may beat his wife, but punishment only applies if the assault is done with a stick and causes severe injury, with the burden of proof falling on the woman.

Even then, the maximum penalty for the husband is 15 days’ imprisonment. Additionally, a woman who leaves her husband’s home without permission can face up to three months in jail, and relatives who shelter her may also be considered to have committed an offence, severely restricting women’s autonomy and legal protection.

Meanwhile, a woman could reportedly face up to three months in jail if she leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return upon his request. The code further states that relatives who shelter her in such situations may also be considered to have committed a crime.

Other details about the new law The document, titled De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama, has been distributed across courts in Afghanistan. It allegedly creates a rigid social hierarchy, placing religious leaders above the law and shielding them from criminal prosecution. The code has also drawn alarm for provisions that critics say effectively reduce women’s status within marriage and limit their access to legal recourse.

Under Article 9 of the new penal code, Afghan society is divided into four categories: religious scholars (ulama), the elite (ashraf), the middle class, and the lower class. The classification determines how individuals are punished for the same offence. Religious scholars are reportedly to be advised rather than prosecuted. Members of the elite may be summoned and counselled. Those in the middle class can face imprisonment, while individuals in the lower class may face both imprisonment and corporal punishment. The code also refers to “free persons” and “slaves,” with separate provisions outlining differential treatment under the law.