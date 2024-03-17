Javed Akhtar on marriage with Honey Irani: ‘If I was a sober person, story would've been different’

Javed Akhtar is known to be still friends with his first wife and fellow screenwriter Honey Irani. In an interview with Mojo Story, the veteran lyricist has confessed that had he been a “sober person” or wasn't battling alcoholism, then his marriage with Honey may not have ended. (Also Read – Javed Akhar responds to Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘He couldn’t find even an objectionable line in my 53-year career') Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani divorced in 1984

What Javed said

“I'm sure if I would've been a sober person and if I was more responsible, perhaps the story would've been different. This (battle with alcoholism) is a part of that failed relationship. She's a wonderful person. She's a very nice person, and I have great respect for her. And that is why today, we're best of friends,” said Javed.

He was seen in the same frame as Honey in full family portraits from the graduation ceremony of their granddaughter Shakya Akhtar at Lanchester University, UK. Also sharing the frame with them was Javed's current wife and actor Shabana Azmi. She was seen posing with Honey even during the wedding of Javed and Honey's son Farhan Akhtar and actor Shibani Dandekar.

Javed and Honey tied the knot in 1972. They have two children – actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who they continue to co-parent. Their divorce came through in 1984, immediately after which Javed married Shabana.

How Shabana dealt with Javed's alcoholism

“That's her sensibility. Somehow she managed to do it for almost the first 10 years. But then she married the person who was drinking like that, didn't she? (chuckles),” said Javed in the same interview. He added that he just decided to quit alcohol completely one day and hasn't had even “a sip of champagne” after that.

On the work front, Javed last wrote the lyrics of the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year. It was featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, sung by Sonu Nigam, and composed by Pritam. He will next write the lyrics for the songs of Lahore 1947.

