'Narak jaana pasand karuga': Javed Akhtar on what he would choose 'between Pakistan and hell'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has spoken about facing backlash from people "from both sides". Speaking at an event of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai, he shared that while some trolls ask him to go to hell, a section of the internet wants him to go to Pakistan. The lyricist then added that if he had to choose between hell and Pakistan, he would go for the former. (Also Read | 'Haya karein, you are about to die’: Pak actor Bushra Ansari rants against Javed Akhtar's comment on Pahalgam attack) Javed Akhtar talked about getting trolled.

Javed Akhtar would rather go to hell than Pakistan

Javed spoke about getting trolled at the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg (Heaven in the Swamp) in Mumbai on Saturday. The event was attended by several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Javed talks about trolling

While addressing the audience, Javed shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature. "People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don't admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me. But this is also true: the extremists from this side also abuse me, and the extremists from that side also abuse. This is the reality," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"If even one of them stops abusing, I will get worried about what mistake I am making. One says I am a 'kaafir (non-believer)' and will go to hell. The other says I am a jihadi and should go to Pakistan. Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga (So if I have the options of choosing between Pakistan and hell, I would like to go to hell)," he added.

How Javed reacted post Pahalgam attack

Recently, Javed urged the central government to take strict action against Pakistan for their alleged connections to the Pahalgam attack. Javed was invited to inaugurate the Glorious Maharashtra Festival. He had said, as per ANI, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now. Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does."

"He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he? They should get a befitting reply so that they remember. They will not pay heed to anything less. I don't know much about politics. But I do know that it is time for 'aar ya paar," Javed had added.

About India-Pakistan tensions following Pahalgam attack

On April 22, 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, as per news agency ANI.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions. Following this, India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

with ANI inputs