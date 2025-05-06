'Haya karein, you are about to die’: Pak actor Bushra Ansari rants against Javed Akhtar's comment on Pahalgam attack

Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has slammed lyricist Javed Akhtar after he criticised Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month. As reported by Reviewit.pk, Bushra, during her trip abroad, said that Javed should stop talking about the matter. Talking about Javed, she added that “marne mein aapke do ghanta reh gaye hai (you have less time in your life).” (Also Read | Javed Akhtar says harassing Kashmiris after Pahalgam attack 'confirms Pakistan’s propaganda': They are loyal to India) Bushra Ansari slammed Javed Akhtar days after his remark about Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

Bushra Ansari asks Javed Akhtar to keep quiet

Criticising Javed, Bushra said without naming him, “Humare writer so-called, unko toh bahana hi chahiye tha. Actually unko toh makaan kiraaye pe nahi milta tha Bombay mein. Apni existence k liye jitni chahe woh (gestures speaking) karsakte hai...Pata nahi kya kya bol rahe hai aap. Koi haya kare. Marne mein aapke do ghanta reh gaye hai, upar se aap itni fizool baatein karrahe hai (Our writer, he needs an excuse. Actually, he didn't get any house on rent in Bombay. For his existence, he can speak anything he wants...What are you saying? Have shame. You have a few years to live, and on top of that, such nonsense you are saying).”

Bushra Ansari says Naseeruddin Shah has been quiet

She said that Javed should stay quiet like veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. "Itna bhi kya koi dare, itna laalach kare. Chalo ji chup karjaaye aap. Naseeruddin Shah bhi toh hai, woh chup baithe hai na? Aur bhi toh chup baithe hai na? Jiske dil mein jo hai woh rakkha rahe. Yeh toh pata nahi kya keh rahe hai. (What is this fear, greed? Keep quiet now. Naseeruddin Shah is there, he is quiet, right? Others are also quiet, right? Whatever you have in your mind, keep to yourself. I don't know what he is saying)?"

Bushra said that she met a few Indian girls who spoke with love to her. She added that people in India aren't bad, but they are being "provoked".

What Javed said about Pahalgam attack, Pakistan

Recently, Javed urged the central government to take strict action against Pakistan for their alleged connections to the Pahalgam attack. Javed was invited to inaugurate the Glorious Maharashtra Festival. While addressing the crowd, he had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now. Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does."

"He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he? They should get a befitting reply so that they remember. They will not pay heed to anything less. I don't know much about politics. But I do know that it is time for 'aar ya paar," Javed had added. 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.