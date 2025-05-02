Javed Akhtar says harassing Kashmiris after Pahalgam attack 'confirms Pakistan’s propaganda': They are loyal to India

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has addressed the Pahalgam terror attack and slammed Pakistan's alleged complicity in the same. The writer also criticised the attacks on Kashmiris post the attack and said that those who were doing this were playing into 'Pakistan's propaganda'. (Also read: Javed Akhtar says India's respect for Pakistan artistes hasn't been reciprocated) Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar speaks during the World Intellectual Property Day 2025 celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta) (Jitender Gupta)

Javed Akhtar on Pahalgam terror attack

Speaking at a FICCI event in Delhi, Javed Akhtar addressed the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last week where armed gunmen killed 26 tourists. Talking about the tensions with Pakistan, Javed said, “Every government in this country, whether it’s the Congress or the BJP, has tried to establish peace. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji went to Pakistan. But what did they do? They washed the place he visited. Is that what they call friendship? How are we supposed to talk to Pakistan when they didn’t even accept the dead bodies of their own soldiers from the Kargil war?”

The Pahalgam attacks have resulted in some backlash against Kashmiris in various parts of India, including an incident in , where Kashmiri shawl sellers were attacked by locals. As per reports, this led to several vendors to flee the town. Emphasising that '99% of Kashmiris are loyal to India', Javed added, “To those who harass Kashmiris in places like Mussoorie or any other part of India, you are only validating and confirming Pakistan’s propaganda."

This isn't the veteran screenwriter's first reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack. On Wednesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and spoke out against the terror attack that has left the country grieving. He wrote, "Come what may, whatever the cost, whatever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pahalgam cannot be allowed to get away. These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds."

About the Pahalgam attack

Last Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. 26 people lost their lives, with 20 more injured. PM Modi shortened his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, skipping the official dinner.