Javed Akhtar was doubtful if Zoya Akhtar could make Gully Boy: 'She lives in Bandstand, goes for holiday to America'

Javed Akhtar recalled that he was initially skeptical about how daughter-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar would direct Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Javed Akhtar said that initially he was not too sure about Zoya making the 2019 film. However, that changed, when he watched Gully Boy. Also read: Zoya Akhtar hits back at Kangana Ranaut over Gully Boy criticism

Javed Akhtar on his initial skepticism about Gully Boy

Javed Akhtar spoke about Gully Boy in a new interview; Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the posted of the Zoya Akhtar film.

Javed Akhtar said, “Ye jab bana rahi thi Gully Boy, to mujhe lag raha tha ye kaise banayegi? Arey tum Bandstand pe rehti ho, chhuttiyon mein London America jaya karti thi. Hong Kong jaati thi. Kahaan tumhe ye sab (Mumbai's underbelly) ke baare mein kya malum hoga? Aisa main dil mein sochta tha. Bolne ki to himmat nahi thi mujhe (When she was making Gully Boy, I thought ‘How will she make it?’ You stay in Bandstand, and go for holiday in London, America and Hong Kong. How would you know about all this? I used to think about it, but never had the courage to tell her)."

Javed Akhtar praises Zoya Akhtar

However, Javed Akhtar said that once he watched Gully Boy, he was proven wrong. “Magar jab maine wo film dekhi, to mujhe aisa laga ki saari zindagi ye slum mein rahi hai. Isne slum ko pee liya tha. Slum ke bareek se bareek baatein, jo characters ke relationship hai, wo dikhayi deti hai. (When I watched the film, it felt as if Zoya had stayed in slums all her life. The film portrays the minutest details of the characters and their relationships quite well),” he said.

About the film

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an aspiring rapper named Murad, who dreams of making it big in the music industry. Alia Bhatt plays his girlfriend, Sakina, in the coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz were also seen in crucial roles. Interesting, many of the rappers seen in Gully Boy were real rappers, and not actors.

