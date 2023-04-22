Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar wishes atheists had festivals of their own that even believers can join, invites ideas

Javed Akhtar wishes atheists had festivals of their own that even believers can join, invites ideas

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Javed Akhtar wants fellow atheists to come up with ideas for festivals of their own, adds ‘not that we will stop celebrating festivals of all other religions’.

Javed Akhtar has expressed a desire to have a few festivals for atheists as well and asked for fellow atheists to come up with some ideas. Javed's tweet comes on Saturday when India celebrates two festivals - Akshaya Tritiya and Eid. The Bollywood writer-lyricist has often said that he does not believe in any religion. (Also read: Raj Thackeray praises Javed Akhtar for comments in Pak)

Javed Akhtar has sought ideas for a festival for atheists.(AFP)

Javed tweeted Saturday afternoon, "I think it is time when we atheists should decide to have at least two festivals in a year of our own .. but invite all the believers to come share our joy . My fellow atheists any ideas for our festivals." Raghu Ram (of Roadies fame) was among the first ones to reply to him and he wrote, "What a great idea! A peace day that combines all major festivals minus their problems. A festival of lights, veg biryani, gifts and hugs. Maybe everyone can wear nice new clothes and plant a tree."

A person commented, “They're called Saturday and Sunday.” One also wrote, “I propose ‘Food Festival’. Afterall that's what I look forward to in each and every festival." Several others suggested that the two festivals Javed talked about could be “Science Day & Earth Day”. One of them also suggested: “Republic Day & Independence Day come to the mind, Javed Sahab. Atheists must celebrate the constitution with personal gusto as our freedom to not believe stems from it.”

One of them also wrote, "There are many non-religious festivals already - Harvest festivals (Bihu, Baisakhi, Onam etc.)..Ambedkar Jayanti..Independence Day…But none specific to atheists, as it is a belief system but not an emotive ideology. And that is okay IMO."

Javed Akhtar has often said that he is an atheist and he had also written in a 2020 tweet, "I am an equal opportunity atheist who is against all kinds of faiths.” In another tweet from 2013, he wrote, "For an atheist all religions are the same . He is against the very institution of religion."

A glimpse of some previous tweets by Javed Akhtar.

In 2019, Javed had also tweeted that he, “I am an atheist and I say it publicly. I want people to be reasonable and rational there are some who want the opposite.”

