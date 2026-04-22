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Jawan 2 after King? Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite, South star to play villain: Report

Atlee reportedly plans to cast a South A-list actor as the villain in the sequel to his blockbuster film starring Shah Rukh Khan. 

Apr 22, 2026 01:18 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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In 2024, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the big screen with Pathaan, which collected 1055 crore worldwide at the box office. He followed this success with another 1000 crore film, Jawan. The film even won him his first-ever National Award. Now, if reports are to be believed, Atlee and SRK are all set to reunite for Jawan 2.

Jawan 2 in the making?

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to make Jawan 2 after King.

A source told India Today that after completing his upcoming movie, King, Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Atlee again for a sequel to their 2024 blockbuster, Jawan. “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”

The film received positive reviews from critics as well as audiences and emerged as one of India’s highest-grossing films by collecting 1100 crore worldwide. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film won two awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role (SRK) and Best Female Playback Singer (Shilpa Rao for Chaleya). This was Shah Rukh’s first-ever National Award in a career spanning over 33 years.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in supporting roles. The action film marks Suhana’s theatrical debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December 2026.

 
shah rukh khan atlee
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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