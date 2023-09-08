Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film scripts history, is the biggest Hindi opener of all time

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, got off to an exuberant start as it released in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. (Also Read | Jawan review: Shah Rukh Khan packs a punch in this massy, meaningful actioner)

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan plays a cop in Jawan.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹75 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu. As per the report, the film is the 'highest opening day Hindi nett of all time'.

About Jawan

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, Jawan outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society. The film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as arms dealer villain Kalee, and Nayanthara as an honest cop Narmada. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. In the film, the actor is supported by a group of combat-trained women, played by Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

Jawan review

The Hindustan Times review of Jawan reads, “What's consistent in Jawan is the top-notch and intricately choreographed action that offers an absolute cinematic experience. All the hype about Bollywood meets South makes sense when you see so much south ka tadka, especially in slo-mo shots, gravity-defying action with men flying and hero with his demigod status.”

It also added, "A full-on actioner, it takes on the burning topic of farmer suicides over non repayment of smallest of bank loans. Given what the country went through in the past year witnessing mass farmer protests, the subject instantly strikes a chord, and makes you think hard. There this one moment showing a farmer hanging himself from a tree, and that spine-chilling scene leaves you heartbroken."

