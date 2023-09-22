Jawan box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 937 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been unstoppable at the box office. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan, who has backed the film under Red Chillies Entertainment, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share the latest worldwide box office collection of Jawan. The poster from Jawan that she shared said, "Shattering box office records – ₹937.61 crore worldwide (gross)." Also read: Jawan earns ₹526 crore in India

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore in Jawan.

The production banner also shared the numbers on Instagram with a post that was captioned, “It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it...”

Jawan box office collection worldwide

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan entered ₹900 crore club worldwide after 13 days in theatres. On Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment had shared that Jawan had grossed ₹907.54 crore at the worldwide box office. The film had crossed the ₹800 crore worldwide gross within 11 days of its release.

Jawan's India box office collection

As per a new report on Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹8.1 nett in India in all languages on day 15, Thursday. The film's week 1 collection was ₹389.88 crore, while Jawan earned another ₹136.1 crore in week 2. The film has so far made ₹525.98 crore nett in India.

Shah Rukh's Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Deepika Padukone also appears in a special role in the film. It was released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan director Atlee eyeing the Oscars

Recently, Jawan's director Atlee said he was aiming for the Oscars, after ruling the box office worldwide with his film. He told ETimes in an interview that he would love to push the film for the prestigious awards.

He had said, “Of course, Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?”

