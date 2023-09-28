Jawan box office collection day 21: Shah Rukh film earns 5.1 cr on 3rd Wednesday, slowly inches towards 600 crore club

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 28, 2023 08:51 AM IST

Jawan box office collection day 21: The action film minted ₹5.15 crore in India on its third Wednesday. Jawan has received great response from the audience.

Jawan box office collection day 21: The Atlee film which released in theatres on September 7 is slowly inching towards the 600 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned over 575 crore since it hit theatres. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want to be reminded of Zero amid Jawan success, is reading accounting books now)

Jawan domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan.

As per the report, the week one collection of the film is 389.88 cr (Hindi: 347.98 crore; Tamil: 23.86 crore; Telugu: 18.04 crore) and the week two collection is 136.1 crore (Hindi: 125.46 crore; Tamil: 4.17 crore; Telugu: 6.47 crore). Jawan earned 7.6 crore on day 16, 12.25 crore on day 17, 14.95 crore on day 18, 5.4 crore on day 19 and 4.9 crore on day 20.

Jawan earned 5.15 crore nett in India on its 21st day for all languages, as per early estimates. Since its release, Jawan has earned 576.23 crore. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. Jawan has received massive responses from the audience.

Jawan ticket offer

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan's wife-fashion designer Gauri Khan shared a post on Instagram announcing an offer on the film. Gauri shared a poster of the film in which the words 'Superhit film ka superhit offer! Buy 1 get 1 ticket free'. The offer is valid on internet bookings for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Double blast. Single price. Like Azad is there with Vikram Rathore... Anyone can go with you. If you buy one ticket, the second ticket is absolutely free. * 1 + 1 offer... Starting tomorrow. Enjoy #Jawan with your loved ones. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

About Jawan

With his previous release Pathaan and now Jawan, Shah Rukh has become the first actor to have two films grossing 1000 crore each in a single year. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances in the film. Red Chillies Entertainment is the production house behind Jawan.

