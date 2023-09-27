Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan doesn't want to be reminded of Zero amid Jawan success, is reading accounting books now

Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans with another #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening. The actor, whose Jawan has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, replied to fans about a variety of topics, ranging from the film's success to many asking the star about his next film, Dunki. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'damaad jaisa' as he holds his longest AskSRK session from the 'bathroom') Shah Rukh Khan during the Jawan success event. (AFP)

What Shah Rukh said

Shah Rukh was at his wittiest when a fan reminded him that his latest film Jawan has grossed 1000 crores at the Worldwide box office. The fan wrote, "Sir 1000 crores have 10 zeroes...i realised after box-office collection of #Jawan @iamsrk #AskSRK have u?" To this, Shah Rukh said, "Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha (Don't remind me of Zero now)." Another fan asked, “@iamsrk Sir your current book that your reading? Love you” and Shah Rukh said, “With #Jawan now I am only reading Account books….ha ha. Joking….”

About Zero

Shah Rukh was referring to his 2018 film Zero, which underperformed at the box office. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and was widely panned by critics in India. Shah Rukh took a break after the film, and returned to screen earlier this year with Pathaan.

Earlier, he had spoken about the film's failure at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019 and said, "I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months.”

More responses

In the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh also responded to a number of fans asking about Jawan. When a fan asked, "Need you to work on more BIG and Ambitious projects like Jawan. Please don’t do small films now #AskSRK" he replied, "Films are big by the heart they have in them….I believe all my films try and have a big heart!! #Jawan had a big heart and a big canvas too." Another fan said, "@iamsrk no question just wanted to tell u how proud we are of you. You’re rocking 2023 and our lives like nobody else !" To this, he replied with a thank you.

Another fan complained that their office has not planned a movie outing with Jawan, Shah Rukh said, "Please HR inko leke jao. Have just told @RedChilliesEnt to figure out a discount offer for all ha ha. If they listen it will be cheaper to take the whole office. U will become their favourite!! #Jawan" Another fan also requested for help because they were not able to get tickets, and the star replied, "If you are going with your loved ones I will tell @RedChilliesEnt to arrange it for you. It’s on me! @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma please arrange tickets for all who want to go with their families and loved ones!!!"

Released on September 7, Jawan stars Shah Rukh in a dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The Atlee film also stars Vijay Senthupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

