Jawan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints 6.80 cr on 4th Monday, takes total to nearly 612 cr

Jawan box office collection Day 26: The film has been doing well at the domestic box office since its release nearly a month ago. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan has minted close to ₹612 crore so far in India. Helmed by Atlee, the film released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection Day 25)

Jawan box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan.

Jawan earned ₹6.80 crore nett in India on its 26th day for all languages, as per early estimates. The week one collection of Jawan was ₹ 389.88 crore [Hi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore]. In its second week the film minted ₹136.1 crore [Hi: ₹125.46 crore; Tamil: ₹4.17 crore; Telugu: ₹6.47 crore] and ₹55.92 crore [Hindi: ₹52.06 crore; Tamil: ₹1.45 crore; Telugu: ₹2.41 crore] in its third week.

On day 23, Jawan earned ₹5.05 crore [Hindi: ₹4.9 crore; Tamil: ₹5 lakh; Telugu: ₹1 lakh], on day 24 ₹8.5 crore [Hindi: ₹8.27 crore; Tamil: ₹8 lakh; Telugu Rs: 15 lakh] and on day 25 Jawan earned ₹9.37 crore [Hindi: ₹9.12 crore; Tamil: ₹10 lakh; Telugu: ₹15 lakh]. So far the film has minted ₹ 611.62 crore in India.

About Jawan

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone made cameo appearances in Jawan. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also a part of the film. Jawan outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever".

