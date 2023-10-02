Jawan box office collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's film finally crosses 600 crore in India

Jawan box office collection

As per the report, the week one collection of Jawan was ₹ 389.88 crore [Hi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore]. In its second week the film minted ₹136.1 crore [Hi: ₹125.46 crore; Tamil: ₹4.17 crore; Telugu: ₹6.47 crore] and ₹55.92 crore [Hindi: ₹52.06 crore; Tamil: ₹1.45 crore; Telugu: ₹2.41 crore] in its third week.

On day 23, Jawan earned ₹ 5.05 crore [Hindi: ₹4.9 crore; Tamil: ₹5 lakh; Telugu: ₹1 lakh] and on day 24 ₹8.5 crore [Hindi: ₹8.27 crore; Tamil: ₹8 lakh; Telugu Rs: 15 lakh]. Jawan earned ₹8.80 crore nett in India on its 25th day for all languages, as per early estimates.

So far the film has minted ₹ 604.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film minted ₹1068.58 crore at the internal box office on Sunday.

About Jawan

Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country. The action thriller film surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were seen in cameo appearances in the film. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also a part of Jawan.

What Shah Rukh earlier said about Jawan

Post the success of the movie, the makers had held a press conference in Mumbai. Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints."

“There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever,” he had added.

