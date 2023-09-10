Jawan box office collection day 3: India haul crosses 200 cr mark, Shah Rukh Khan film earns 74 cr on stellar Saturday

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 10, 2023 07:07 AM IST

Jawan released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Jawan, which released in theatres on Thursday, has already minted 200 crore at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed a 39.96% jump on Saturday minting over 74 crore. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Guess the link between Jawan and Om Shanti Om? It's the 'Shah Rukh Khan avenging Deepika Padukone' cinematic universe)

Jawan box office collection in India

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned 74.50 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages, as per early estimates. On day one of its release, Jawan minted 75 crore (Hindi: 65.5 crore, Tamil: 5.5 crore, Telugu: 4 crore) and on day two 53.23 crore (Hindi: 46.23 crore, Tamil: 3.87 crore, Telugu: 3.13 crore.

On Saturday, day three, Jawan earned 74.5 crore (Hindi: 66 crore, Tamil: 5 crore, Telugu: 3.5 crore) with a 39.96% increase in revenue. So far the film the film has minted 202.73 crore (Hindi: 177.73 crore, Tamil: 14.37 crore and Telugu: 10.63 crore).

Jawan box office collection worldwide till Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller raised 240.47 crore worldwide gross in two days. "In just 2 days a 'handsome' 240. 47 crore worldwide gross box office collection," the production house Red Chillies Entertainment posted on its official social media pages. The movie collected 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised 110.87 worldwide.

About Jawan

The film released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi are also part of the film.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

