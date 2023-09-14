Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to 400 cr in India

After rounding off its opening week in India across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at ₹369.22 crore at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan continues its unstoppable run on its second Thursday. As per early estimates recorded by sacnilk.com, Atlee's directorial earned ₹19.50 crore on its eighth day since the release. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh film crosses ₹650 cr gross worldwide, sells over 9.7 lakh tickets in India)

Jawan on Day 8

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inches closer to ₹ 400 crore in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the early estimates, Jawan has added another ₹19.50 crore to its staggering domestic box office collection so far. Thus the updated collection after Day 8 would be ₹388.72 crore, making the film inch even closer to the terrific milestone of ₹400 crore.

The distribution of ₹19.50 crore into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, however, isn't known yet. This figure is ₹5 crore less than that of Wednesday, on which the film earned ₹23.20 crore. It's safe to say, however, that Jawan has entered its second week with a bang.

Jawan so far

Jawan ended its opening week in India with ₹369.22 crore, out of which the Hindi collection stands at ₹327.88 crore and the South (Tamil + Telugu) collection totals up to ₹41.55 crore. Besides the extraordinary domestic box office collection, Jawan has already crossed ₹650 crore worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan - the way ahead

Going by the current trajectory, Jawan is sure to hit ₹400 crore on its second Friday. It's sure to garner an impressive total over its second weekend too, given that there's no Bollywood release to compete with the film this week. The next release, that too mid-budget ones, will only release next week on September 22: Shilpa Shetty's comedy Sukhee and Vicky Kaushal's dramedy The Great Indian Family.

About Jawan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film released on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON