Jawan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film grosses 700 crore worldwide, mints over 26 crore on Friday

Jawan has taken the domestic and as well as the worldwide box office by storm since its release on September 7. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Saturday, Jawan has crossed the ₹700 crore gross mark globally on day nine of its release. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film enters ₹400 crore club in India)

Jawan worldwide box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad in stills from Jawan.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Manobala wrote, "Jawan WW Box office. Zooms past ₹700 cr gross mark in just 9 days. Fastest Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Second entrant for Shah Rukh Khan after #Pathaan. ||#Jawan| #ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Atlee|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 28.79 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 26.35 cr. Total - ₹ 711.06 cr."

Jawan domestic box office collection

In India, as per Sacnilk.com, Jawan minted ₹90 crore gross on day one of its release, ₹64 crore on day two, ₹93.5 crore on day three, ₹96.3 crore on day four, ₹40 crore on day five, ₹31.2 crore on day six, ₹28 crore on day seven, and ₹25.9 crore on day eight. The total earnings of the film on week one stands at ₹468.9 crore gross. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan minted ₹21 crore nett in India as per early estimates.

Shah Rukh on Jawan

Recently, at Jawan's success press conference, Shah Rukh Khan said that the film represents every Indian and it is an emotion that stands for "honesty, goodness and love". As quoted by news agency ANI, Shah Rukh said, "I'll tell you what Jawan is to all of us... I think Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. I think Jawan is an emotion. Jawan is an Indian soldier. Jawan is an Indian mother. Jawan is an Indian girl. Jawan is an Indian vigilante."

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

