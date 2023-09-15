Jawan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film enters 400 crore club in India

Jawan enters ₹ 400 crore club in India

Jawan's collection after Day 8 stands at ₹386 crore in India. As per a report by sacnilk.com, Jawan is likely to mint ₹20 crore net in India on its ninth day after its release. Therefore, the updated collection after Day 9 would be ₹406 crore, making the film cross the historic milestone of ₹400 crore in a week. Given that there's no Bollywood release to compete with the film this week, Jawan is expected to hold its astonishing pull for the second week too.

On Friday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan had tweeted fresh figures on the overall collections so far until the end of the first week. “Jawan has sold 852631 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 8th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Jawan|| Hindi Shows - 11403 Gross - ₹ 14.18 cr Tamil Shows - 1007 Gross - ₹ 1.43 cr Telugu Shows - 847 Gross - ₹ 0.96 cr Total - ₹ 16.57 cr,” he wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, if worldwide collections are taken into consideration, Jawan is expected to enter the ₹700 crore mark with its Friday collections.

Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika also stars in a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the film. It also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Ridhi Dogra among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh thanked fans for the bumper response to Jawan. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!" The cast and crew of the film held a success meet on Friday evening in Mumbai.

