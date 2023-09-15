Shah Rukh Khan reveals he chose bald look in Jawan out of laziness: ‘I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls’

Shah Rukh Khan took the risk of going bald for his film Jawan and it paid off as the film went on to break box office records each day. The actor has now opened up about playing a bald man in a small candid interview with IMDB. He also answered a few more questions about his legacy, having an army of women in Jawan and on playing the anti-hero in a portion of the film. Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to ₹400 cr in India Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan hopes girls like bald men

On being asked how did he react on learning that he had to go bald for Jawan, Shah Rukh said he opted for the look out of mere laziness. “It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘yeah, then I don’t have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?' So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won’t like you.' So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls,” he said in humour.

Shah Rukh Khan loves playing a bad guy

Shah Rukh's character wears makeup to play a bald Metro hijacker in Jawan and later opts for the same look again while dealing with Sanjay Dutt's character after stealing voting machines in the film. He also answered a question about anti-heroes being more fun than playing the hero. “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things, just the nice things. To be able to do this good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part, so that I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again because just playing the good guy again and again and again, being nice, puppy eyed, doe-eyed is boring after some time. Personally, I love playing the bad guy. I love bad guys.”

Shah Rukh Khan also watches films with poor IMDB rating

He also revealed that he even watches films which have a bad rating on IMDB though he is aware that films over 7 are rated as good ones. About describing his legacy to a person who doesn't know him, he said that he is an actor who is trying very hard.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to cross ₹400 crore in India. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan among others.

