Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film to make 100 crore opening

A day ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan's new film, trade experts and industry insiders share their predictions for the opening collection of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. (Also read: Jawan advance booking: 7 lakh tickets sold already for 1st day but Baahubali 2 is still miles ahead)

Jawan poised for 2023's highest opening

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's new poster.

Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar has predicted ₹100 crore global opening for Jawan. He added that the film may easily cross Pathan's day-one figures in the domestic market and emerge with an India total (all languages) of ₹60 crore. He also predicted the film may achieve a global score of ₹300 crore by the weekend.

“I am expecting a ₹100-crore global gross on day one. I am expecting around ₹40 crore of that from overseas markets and ₹60 crore in the domestic markets. It should be a comfortable opening. The opening is going to cross the opening figures of Pathaan for sure,” he said.

He added that if the film has the potential to score “ ₹100 crore per day” thereafter, predicting a weekend total of anything between ₹350 crore and ₹400 crore.

₹ 60-65 crore India collections expected

Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd Sanjeev Kumar Bijli predicted ₹65 crore opening for Jawan. “About two and a half lakh tickets have been booked in our circuits alone. I have an estimate of all India box office gross of ₹65 crore and about the weekend, I have an estimate of about ₹230 crore.”

Customised early morning shows

MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd Amit Sharma has confirmed 5am and 6am shows for the film in Kolkata and Jaipur theatres respectively. "We are thrilled to witness the unprecedented excitement surrounding Jawan at Miraj Cinemas. Due to overwhelming public demand, we've broken new ground by adding a 5 AM show for a Hindi film in Kolkata, a first in our cinema's history. Jaipur will experience the earliest screening at 6:05 AM in Hindi, setting a record for the city." He also confirmed a 6am show on Thursday in Mumbai's Miraj Cinemas. A total of 28000 tickets have been sold for the opening day at Miraj Cinemas.

Several single-screen theatres, including Mumbai's famous Gaeity-Galaxy theatres, are set to begin screenings for Jawan as early as 5am, Thursday morning. Sources from PVR-INOX also confirmed 5am shows being organised in the metros, and a few tier-2 cities including Jalgaon, Surat, Rajkot, Indore, Jaipur, and Vadodara.

In an interview with CNN-News18 earlier this week, Executive Director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai said that a Shah Rukh Khan fanclub has booked "full-house" for a 6am show on Thursday, after making demands for a midnight show. Exhibitor Visheck Chauhan also informed fans about several 5am shows in Motihari, among several other places in Bihar.

Advance bookings

PVR-INOX has booked a total of and around 40% of the advance bookings have been made for the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan. 30% tickets of total tickets of first day booked across the country. As per a Sacnilk.com report, Jawan sold more than 7 lakh tickets in India for its opening day alone by Tuesday.

