Jawan director Atlee reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer: 'Looks unbelievably lethal'

As fans eagerly await the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer on July 24, filmmaker Atlee has already watched it and shared his review on social media. The trailer was recently screened in Delhi as part of a grand promotional event attended by the film's entire star cast. However, it is yet to be released online.

Atlee reviews Ramayana trailer

Atlee praises Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer.

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Atlee, who was present at the event, shared his review of the trailer. He wrote, “Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir. @TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic!"

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About Ramayana trailer

{{^usCountry}} The makers hosted a grand promotional event, titled Pratham Sankalp, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by several members of the film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram; Yash, who essays Ravana; Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita; Sunny Deol, who portrays Hanuman; and Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman. Other actors present at the event included Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo, Arun Govil, and Kunal Kapoor. The event offered audiences their first detailed look at the film's scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers hosted a grand promotional event, titled Pratham Sankalp, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by several members of the film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram; Yash, who essays Ravana; Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita; Sunny Deol, who portrays Hanuman; and Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman. Other actors present at the event included Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo, Arun Govil, and Kunal Kapoor. The event offered audiences their first detailed look at the film's scale. {{/usCountry}}

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At the event, Ranbir spoke about taking forward the legacy of Arun Govil, who became synonymous with Lord Ram after playing the role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. He said in Hindi, “You have carried this responsibility for years with such grace, authenticity, and dignity. Your journey has been an inspiration—not just to actors like me, but to everyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. You have instilled faith and inspired them. If I could embody Lord Shri Ram within myself even a fraction as well as you have, I would consider my own hard work truly successful and fruitful. I have grown up carrying Lord Shri Ram’s blessings and teachings—along with your face—in my heart. We love you like you are our own.”

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Sunny, in his speech, thanked the makers for giving him the opportunity to play Hanuman. “I have only just begun this journey; there is still a long way to go. The Ramayan holds immense significance for us Indians, and I am grateful to Waheguru ji for the opportunity to portray the character of Hanuman ji. Portraying Hanuman ji is no easy task, but it will be a truly enjoyable experience because he is mischievous, innocent, powerful, and loved by all—a devoted follower of Ram ji," he said.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2026, during the Diwali festival. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.