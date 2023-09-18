Jawan director Atlee says he is eyeing for Oscars: ‘Will ask Shah Rukh Khan…’

Jawan director Atlee is aiming for the Oscars, after ruling the box office worldwide with his directorial. Talking about it, he told ETimes that he would love to push his film to the prestigious Award. He also joked about discussing the same with Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: Indian films that entered the ₹800 crore club worldwide, apart from Jawan

Atlee on Jawan for Oscars

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's first film together. (ANI Photo)(Nitin Lawate )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if Atlee is now eyeing for Oscars, he said, “Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?”

Jawan success

It has been a little more than a week since Jawan released and it continues to dominate the international and domestic ticket windows. The film has now entered the ₹800 crore club at the worldwide box office. In India, Jawan is inching close to ₹500 crore, after becoming the fastest Hindi movie to hit the ₹400 crore mark in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller, by Atlee, that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the dual role--- Vikram Rathore and his son Azad; and highlights social and political issues through its story. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also appear in special cameo roles. Besides them, it also has Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

Jawan is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Atlee recently told news agency ANI, "He is a very basic human and has a basic heart. We had to tell him that you are Shah Rukh Khan, sir. He is a very basic human by nature...He is always the same. He can never be changed."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON