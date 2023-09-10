News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan finally beats Adipurush on day 3, collects 350 cr gross at worldwide box office

Jawan's two-day worldwide collections were same as Adipurush but it finally beat the film on day 3. The Shah Rukh Khan film is currently running in theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has just spent three days in theatres and has already amassed 350 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Atlee film had collected 240 crore gross worldwide in two days which is interestingly, the same amount collected by Adipurush in two days of its release. The collection of the film, however, dropped soon after widespread criticism over its dialogues and treatment of Ramayana. Also read: Jawan domestic box office collection day 3

Jawan worldwide box office

Comparing Jawan with Adipurush, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the two-day collection posters of the two films and wrote, “#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan. #Adipurush vs #Jawan.” Both collected 240 crore gross at the worldwide box office. However, Jawan beat Adipurush on day three with a collection of 350 crore as compared to Adipurush's 340 crore.

Manobala tweeted on Sunday, “Jawan zooms past 350 cr gross mark at the worldwide box office in just 3 days.” Sharing the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi numbers, he wrote in another tweet, "Jawan witnesses growth on third day at the India box office. Sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone. #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan. Hindi Shows - 14817 Gross - 73.76 cr. Tamil Shows - 905 Gross - 5.34 cr. Telugu Shows - 786 Gross - 3.74 cr Total - 82.84 cr. National Multiplex Chains PVR - 4,09,394 - 18.03 cr. INOX - 3,30,238 - 13.51 cr. Cinepolis - 1,52,562 - 7.21 cr."

More about Jawan

Jawan has been directed by Atlee and marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara, who plays a cop in the film. The film has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and multiple looks and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra among others. The film has made 202 crore in India in three days.

On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked if, like Gadar 2, Jawan will also be screened in Parliament. He tweeted, "Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?”

