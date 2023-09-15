Jawan press con: Shah Rukh Khan recites ‘Picture abhi baki hai’ dialogue on Vijay Sethupathi's request. Watch

Vijay Sethupathi's request to Shah Rukh

At the success press conference of Jawan in Mumbai on Friday, Vijay Sethupathi requested his co-star Shah Rukh to recite his favourite dialogue of him, from Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster. Shah Rukh then went on to recite the dialogue, ‘Picture abhi baki hai' from Om Shanti Om.

The dialogue comes in Om Shanti Om twice, first when Shah Rukh's junior artist character Om Prakash Makhija is drunk and says the dialogue, pretending to have won the award for Best Actor. He uses a cheap liquor bottle as the ‘Baatli Award’ and says his acceptance speech in front of a superstar's bungalow in the 1970s.

The dialogue is repeated when the reincarnation, Om Kapoor (also played by Shah Rukh), actually wins the Best Actor award in the 2000s and the acceptance speech comes back to him as a deja vu moment. He then says the ‘Picture abhi baki hai’ dialogue on the stage of the award show.

Shah Rukh and Deepika

Shah Rukh also recreated another popular scene from Om Shanti Om, where he talks to the billboard of Deepika's character Shantipriya, a popular Bollywood actor. However, he also lends it a Jawan twist, underlining the fans' theories about the cinematic universe shared by Jawan and Om Shanti Om.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om. Since then, the two have given more blockbusters in the form of Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013), Farah's Happy New Year (2014), Sidharth Anand's Pathaan (2023), and now, Jawan, where Deepika has a special appearance.

Jawan is all set to cross ₹700 crore worldwide and ₹400 crore in India today.

