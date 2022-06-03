Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee's film; fans can't keep calm. Watch
bollywood

Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils his battered, bruised look for Atlee’s film; fans can’t keep calm. Watch

Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film, which is being directed by Atlee. The teaser gives a first look at the actor's look.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the teaser of Jawan.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

‘Shah Rukh Khan put an end to all speculations as he dropped a one-minute thirty second teaser for his upcoming Atlee film Jawan. The teaser confirms the film’s title and also gives fans first look at Shah Rukh’s new look for the much-anticipated film. Fans have reacted with excitement to the announcement.

 

