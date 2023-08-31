Jawan trailer: Internet links Shah Rukh Khan's ‘baap se baat kar’ line to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede case

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which released earlier this year, was full of meta references about patriotism and his religious identity. The trailer of his next film, Atlee's Jawan, that dropped on Thursday, has indicated that this action thriller may be no different. The internet has particularly caught on to one dialogue because of its meta reference to the Aryan Khan arrest case. (Also Read: Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan hijacks trains, fights for the country, wants 'Alia Bhatt')

Shah Rukh Khan's ‘baap’ dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan in the trailer

The story of Jawan is rumoured to revolve around a father-son relationship, with Shah Rukh playing the double role. At one point in the trailer, Shah Rukh's father character says, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar” (Deal with the father before you touch the son).

Obviously, this has got the internet drawing parallels to Shah Rukh's real life, when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 for possession of drugs. The investigation continued for weeks since it was a non-bailable offence, before he was released on bail. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit as Sameer Wankhede, an investigating officer on the case, was accused of asking for bribe from Shah Rukh.

Reactions to the ‘baap’ dialogue

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “'Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' This dialogue is personal. If You know, You Know… #JawanTrailer”

Another posted, “This can't be a coincidence, right? Right when #ShahRukhKhan says 'bete ko haath lagaane se pehle, baap se baat kar', Gauri's credit flashes on screen. Subtle message to...some people?”

A third user wrote, more creatively, used a collage with memes of Sameer Wankhede. Another posted, “#ShahRukhKhan Giving Proper Belt Treatment To His Haters, Boycott Gang!! (two fire emojis) ‘Bete Ko Hath Lagane Se Pehle Baap Se Baat Kar’ #JawanTrailer”

Another user wrote, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer. Also the screen says 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when you hear this dialogue (smile emoji).” “'Produced by Gauri Khan' ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar’ #Jawan ⛏️ #JawanTrailer's meta reference is it's major highlight (two fire emojis),” posted another.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyamani among others. It has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone and is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

