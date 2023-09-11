News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan worldwide box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects 531 crore; beats Barbie, Oppeneheimer in North America

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 11, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Jawan worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan has collected ₹531 crore at the worldwide box office in four days.

Jawan worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan is creating new records every single day. On its fourth day, the Atlee directorial crossed the 531 crores at the gross worldwide box office, becoming the fastest Hindi film to achieve such a feat. Also, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to deliver two consecutive 500 crore grossers in a year, since his last film Pathaan also made big records at the ticket counters. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 81 crore on Sunday, takes weekend total to 287 crore

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan song Chaleya.
Jawan worldwide box office

Sharing the news on Sunday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X, “Jawan WW Box Office. The film joins the elite 500 cr club in just 4 days across the world. Registers biggest single day collection in India for any Bollywood film till date. #Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara Day 1 - 125.05 cr. Day 2 - 109.24 cr. Day 3 - 140.17 cr. Day 4 - 156.80 cr. Total - 531.26 cr. Shah Rukh Khan creates a new record by becoming the only actor to have two 500 cr club films in a single year after Pathaan. Also, the fastest Hindi film to enter this monstrous club."

Sharing the collections of the film in US, he tweeted, “Breaking: #Jawan beats #Barbie and #OppenHeimer to rank #4 at the US domestic box office for the opening weekend. #ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara.” According to a report by news agency AP, Jawan acquired the fourth slot with $6.2 million from 813 locations in North America.

More about Jawan

Jawan released in theatres across the globe on Thursday, on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. It stars Vijay Sethupathi as the prime antagonist and marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and Sanjay Dutt have pivotal roles in the film.

A special screening of Jawan was organised for real-life heroes in Mumbai on Sunday. Director Atlee marked his presence at the film's screening specially held for Indian Army men, police officers and traffic police personnel in Mumbai. Recently, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and Ameesha Patel also congratulated Shah Rukh for the film's box office performance. He thanked them for their wishes.

