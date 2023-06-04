Jaya Bachchan gets shy as Amitabh Bachchan leans on her in throwback pic, Abhishek Bachchan shares post

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared several pictures and a note as his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan clocked their 50th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he posted old as well as new photos of his parents. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan pens note on 50th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta calls her parents 'golden')

Abhishek shared Amitabh and Jaya's pictures

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in an old photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya smiled as they posed for the camera. In the next picture, a young and shy Jaya looked away as Amitabh leaned on her. In the photo, Jaya Bachchan wore a pink outfit while Amitabh opted for a blue shirt and black pants. The couple looked away from the camera in the next photo, seemingly from the set from one of their films. In the last picture, Amitabh and Jaya were seen in wedding outfits. It showed Amitabh looking at Jaya while holding a glass of water.

Abhishek's wish for his parents

Sharing the pictures, Abhishek captioned the post, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!" Reacting to the post Amitabh wrote, "Love you (heart eyes emoji)." Kajol posted clapping hands emojis. Fardeen Khan said, "So special." Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Happpy happpy anniversary sir!! May you both stay blessed always." Sonu Sood, Genelia Deshmukh and Esha Deol said, "Happy anniversary." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy 50th."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta's post for Jaya and Amitabh

Earlier, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable anniversary wish. On Instagram, Shweta posted an old picture of her parents. In the black-white picture, Jaya smiled while looking at Amitabh. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!"

Navya and Amitabh's posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further extending the anniversary wishes, Shweta's daughter Navya Nanda took to her Instagram Stories and posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Along with the post, she wrote, "50 years" Amitabh also took to his blog and wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come."

Jaya, Amitabh and Abhishek's projects

Abhishek will be seen headlining the sequel to The Big Bull. Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. Fans will see Jaya in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON