Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan is ‘not free’ with his opinion like her: ‘He does not speak'

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary earlier this year in June. The two are often seen together when they attend public events and award functions. The veteran star attended a panel discussion at the We The Women event in Mumbai. During the chat, Jaya opened up about Amitabh Bachchan and candidly shared how both of them are ‘very different’ from one another. (Also read: Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi again, asks whether they are trained to represent media: ‘Kaha se aatey he?’) Jaya Bachchan talked about her equation with Amitabh Bachchan.

What Jaya said

During the chat, Jaya said, “The best thing I like about him is his discipline. I am a big one for discipline. I am a very strict mother.”

Talking about Amitabh, Jaya went on to add: “He does not speak. He is not free with his opinion like I am. He keeps it to himself, but he knows how to convey what he wants to, at the right time, in the right way… which I don't! That's the difference. He is a different personality, maybe that's why I married him! Can you imagine if I had married somebody like me? He would be in Vrindavan and I would be somewhere else!”

About Amitabh and Jaya's family

Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973. They are parents to two children--Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Jaya and Amitabh worked together in many films, including Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Silsila. Jaya paused her acting career after marrying Amitabh, and having children to focus on her family. She made a comeback to acting in 1998 after a 17-year break with Ek Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998.