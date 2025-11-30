Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi again, asks whether they are trained to represent media: ‘Kaha se aatey he?’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 04:18 pm IST

Jaya Bachchan did not mince her words as she spoke about her relationship with the paparazzi at a recent event in Mumbai.

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for her fiery outbursts – be it at paparazzi capturing her without consent or people taking her pictures. The veteran star attended a panel discussion at the We The Women event in Mumbai. During the chat, she lashed out at paparazzi and called them out for making comments during appearances. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi: ‘Badtameezi mat karo, muh band rakho’)

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended the 'We The Women' panel discussion, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_30_2025_000214B)(PTI)
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended the 'We The Women' panel discussion, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_30_2025_000214B)(PTI)

What Jaya said about paparazzi

During the event, when Jaya was asked about her relationship with paparazzi, she said, “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

‘Kis tarah ke education he?’

She added, “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke (These men outside wearing these slim pants and dirty clothes with mobiles in their hands)… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he (From where are these people coming? What is their education? What is their background)? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?"

Jaya has often spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi clicking her pictures at different events. Over the years, there have been several occasions when she has criticised and schooled paparazzi at events and gatherings.

Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi again, asks whether they are trained to represent media: ‘Kaha se aatey he?’
