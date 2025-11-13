Jaya Bachchan gives death stare, looks annoyed with paparazzi again as she attends event with daughter Shweta. Watch

Jaya Bachchan attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. She was papped arriving at the venue. On seeing the paparazzi rushing around her to click her pictures, she looked annoyed and gave them a death stare. Jaya Bachchan gave a stern reaction to the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan gets angry

Jaya was spotted in a white dress as she arrived at the event, wearing a mask. As she walked towards the venue, several photographers cornered around her and created some commotion to click her photographs. Jaya walked ahead but seemed bothered with the constant noise around her. She paused and gave a stern look at her right side for a few seconds. Daughter Shweta saw this and held Jaya's hand to lead her again. The video is now doing the rounds of Instagram.

More details

Jaya, who has often spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi clicking her pictures at different events. Over the years, there have been several occasions when she has criticised and schooled mediapersons at events and gatherings. Earlier, she had joined granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the latest episode Limelight & Lemons on her podcast What The Hell Navya, and said that the videos of the celebrities recorded are edited and then put out on different platforms. "What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?"

She also said, "I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things."

Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.