Jaya Bachchan says bad manners in a relationship is a red flag: Have you ever heard me call my husband 'tum'?

The second episode of the second season of Navya Nanda’s What The Hell Navya was released on her YouTube channel on Thursday. Titled Love Aaj Kal, it featured Navya, her mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and the topic of conversation was love. (Also Read: Jaya Bachchan tells Navya Nanda she doesn't mind people making fun of her: 'But those doing the memes are so bad') Navya Nanda and Jaya Bachchan on the second season of What The Hell Navya

On red flags

After getting explained by her granddaughter Navya what a red flag means, Jaya quipped, “Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say ‘tu’ or ‘tum.’ Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as ‘tum?’ It feels disrespectful.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shweta’s red flags were all about respect. “Violence is of course a no, both physical and verbal. If a partner says something bothers them, just don’t do it and show them consideration,” she said, adding, “Don’t drag fights if they say sorry, because they already apologised.”

On singledom

Navya pointed out how difficult it is for a woman to stay single in today’s world despite such evolution. Shweta pointed out that because people feel a woman’s purpose is to have babies, she has the pressure to marry.

“Society is designed in a way that it’s okay for men to be single, but it’s not that easy for women. Never get married in a rush and have kids only when you’re emotionally and financially secure,” she said as Jaya added, “A lot of couples today choose not to have children, which is fine too.”

Shweta however also mentioned that women feel the pressure to be in relationships because their friends are. “None of your friends are single Navya and that’s very telling,” she said.

On self-love

For Jaya, self-love meant having self-respect first. “If you don’t respect yourself, your body, your mind, how can you respect someone else? You have to respect yourself first,” she said.

Shweta thought that Gen Z had no issues with self-pampering, but they had an issue with self-love. “Self-love is so difficult because you’re constantly fed a lot of negativity online. If one person says something bad, you don’t see the positives everyone else is pointing out. That’s true for me also; we’re so harsh and negative on ourselves. We need to stop that,” she opined.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place