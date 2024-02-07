 Jaya Bachchan shares her opinion on modern dating, joins Navya in teasing Shweta | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Jaya Bachchan shares her opinion on modern dating, joins Navya Nanda in teasing Shweta Bachchan. Watch

Jaya Bachchan shares her opinion on modern dating, joins Navya Nanda in teasing Shweta Bachchan. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 07, 2024 09:22 PM IST

The new episode of What The Hell Navya 2 will feature the trio talking about love. Shweta Bachchan also shared why she can't date someone like Navya Nanda.

Navya Nanda has unveiled a new promo of What The Hell Navya season 2 featuring herself, her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan and her mother, Shweta Bachchan. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Navya shared a brief clip of what is in store for fans in episode two of the chat show. The episode will release on Thursday at 7 pm. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan tells Navya Nanda she doesn't mind people making fun of her)

What The Hell Navya 2 episode 2 promo featured Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda.
What The Hell Navya 2 episode 2 promo featured Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda.

Navya talks about love with Jaya and Shweta

The clip started with Navya saying, "What a great day to talk about love." As Jaya Bachchan gave a sarcastic smile, Shweta made a face. Next, Shweta told Navya, "I wouldn't be able to date someone like you." A surprised Navya asked, "Why?" her mother replied, "Because you have to have that Valentine's Day thing." To this, Jaya added, "Very very frivolous."

Jaya gives her opinion on ‘modern dating’

Navya next spoke about modern dating. Jaya said, "I don't think about it. It's not something that concerns me." Shweta Bachchan told her, "Mama, the definition of everything has changed." The next part of the clip showed Shweta saying, "I think also another important aspect is to have empathy." At this, both Jaya and Navya started giggling as Shweta asked, "What are you guys--?"

Jaya and Navya tease Shweta

Jaya and Navya imitated Shweta and laughed. As Shweta said, "Expect crankiness", Jaya made a face, looked at her, nodded her head and replied, "Yes, ma'am." The video ended with Shweta saying, "I'm just gonna keep quiet."

Navya shared the video and wrote, "Love is in the air, and so is the chaos in Episode 2 of What The Hell Navya Season 2! Join Navya with her Nani and Mom as they spill the tea on love – the good, the bad, and the downright hilarious. Episode 2 drops tomorrow at 7 PM IST on @navyananda’s YouTube Channel. Link in bio."

About Navya

Navya is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor and the paternal grandson of industrialist Har Prasad Nanda. Nikhil and Shweta share two kids--Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
