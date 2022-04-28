Jaya Prada shares throwback pic from her first film: 'Facing my first shot in my movie'

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada has shared a throwback on Instagram and gave her fans a peak into her first film. In the picture, Jaya is dressed in a saree and can be seen holding pots in both her hands. (Also read: Jaya Prada reveals Dharmendra would get embarrassed during romantic scenes)

She holds one pot upon her head while another one in her hand. It is a still from the 1974 film, Bhoomi Kosam that was directed by KB Tilak. The film also featured Ashok Kumar, Gummadi, Jaggayya, Jamuna, Prabhakar Reddy and Chalam. The actor shared the pic and wrote, "Throwback pic... Me facing my first shot in my movie."

Her fans were impressed to see the picture and flooded the comment section with appreciation. "Tooo gorgeous ma'am, Love U till the moon and the back and many more of it, stay blessed always ma'am," one of them wrote.

Another one commented, "Yaa, it's your first movie and you looks too pretty and beautiful in this look,you are looking very lovely." One also wrote, “How you have changed eventually jayaprada gaaru it's awesome.”

Another fan remembered her birth name and wrote, "Haa Lalitha this is your fast film and you started a long journey Lalitha Rani to Jayaprada."

Jaya was born as Lalitha Rani to a film financer in Andhra Pradesh. Prabhakar Reddy is known to have introduced her at the age of 14, and given her the name Jaya Prada for the film Bhoomi Kosam. The film featured her in a three-minute song.

She was offered the film after the director saw her dance performance at her school's annual function. Within years, she rose to the top and worked in films such as Anthuleni Katha, Siri Siri Muvva and Seetha Kalyanam.

Siri Siri Muvva was remade in Hindi and marked her Bollywood debut. Titled Sargam, the film introduced Jayaprada to Hindi cinema lovers in 1979. She has since worked in many films including Sanjog and Tohfa.

